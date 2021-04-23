Giovanni’s Fish Market vandalized weeks after burglar stole live crabs from tank

A man is suspected of vandalizing Giovanni’s Fish Market on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Morro Bay restaurant’s electrical system.

The Morro Bay Police Department is searching for a man suspected of vandalizing a popular local seafood restaurant on Wednesday night.

The vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the electrical system at Giovanni’s Fish Market, according to a Facebook post by Giovanni’s Fish Market.

The Morro Bay Police Department is actively investigating leads in the incident, which comes nearly three weeks after a separate burglary at the restaurant, according to Commander Amy Watkins.

On April 3, a man stole approximately $200 to $300 worth of live crabs from Giovanni’s Fish Market’s outdoor tank.

Watkins said police believe they’ve identified the suspect in that burglary. “It’s just a matter of locating him,” she said.

According to police, there is no indication that the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information may contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.