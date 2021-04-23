Tianna Arata, other SLO protesters back in court to oppose DA’s Office gag order request

A group of San Luis Obispo activists charged with crimes allegedly committed during a 2020 protest that blocked traffic on Highway 101 are in court Friday morning to argue against a gag order requested by prosecutors.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has asked a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge to issue the order against Black Lives Matter organizer Tianna Arata and three other local racial justice protesters, as well as their attorneys. Arata has appeared on national television after her case attracted widespread notoriety on social media.

The motion, filed March 26 by District Attorney Dan Dow and deputy district attorney Kenneth Jorgensen, argues that a media campaign led by the defendants’ attorneys has “significantly progressed to include conduct jeopardizing a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

The motion seeks to block Arata and fellow defendants Marcus Lee Montgomery, Amman Asfaw and Joshua Powell, as well as each of their attorneys, from making public comments about the case outside the courtroom, according to the document shared with The Tribune.

In all, seven people have been charged in San Luis Obispo County with crimes in connection with the July 21 march onto Highway 101.

The request for a gag order also applies in the case against Robert Lastra — the sole defendant facing a felony in either case — and co-defendants Jerad Hill and Sam Grocott.

The DA’s Office currently is disqualified from both cases due to a ruling by Superior Court Judge Matthew Guerrero, who has since transferred to family court.

Guerrero disqualified Dow and his entire office from the prosecution due to “a clear conflict” presented by a political fundraising email sent by Dow’s re-election campaign days after charges were publicly announced by the DA’s Office. Guerrero found that the email sought “political and professional benefit and campaign contributions.”

That ruling has been appealed by the DA’s Office as well as the California Attorney General’s Office, and the decision is pending before the Second District Court of Appeal.

But in the meantime, all parties continue to argue in court over the requested gag order, which the defense argued in court documents violates the First Amendment and the defendants’ right to a fair trial.

Superior Court Judge Roger Picquet is also expected to hear arguments over a defense request to hold deputy district attorney Delaney Henretty and deputy attorney general William Frank in contempt of court over what the defense says is a failure to turn over records as ordered by Guerrero.

In their request, Dow and Jorgensen cited California Rules of Professional Conduct preventing a lawyer “from making an extrajudicial statement the lawyer knows will be disseminated to the public with a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing a proceeding.”

“The (prosecutors) believe a protective order is now needed as the case draws closer to trial,” the motion notes, adding that “the media still has unfettered access to all stages of the proceedings.”

The DA’s Office’s motion states that last fall, the defense unsuccessfully sought a gag order against the San Luis Obispo Police Department and California Highway Patrol from issuing media statements, which Guerrero denied.

The DA’s Office’s motion cited “inflammatory statements made by defense attorneys” involved with the cases, “calling the District Attorney a racist criminal; criticizing the ineptitude of then-California Attorney General Xavier Becerra; and criticizing this court as weak-willed, alleging it is under the influential pressure of the District Attorney’s Office.”

The DA’s Office contends defense attorney Vincent Barrientos released potential evidence of drone footage of an encounter between racial justice protesters and a driver on the Highway 101 freeway on July 21, stating on a news release “SLOPD drone footage shows CHP Captain Klingenberg lied to the press and public” while calling for Klingenberg’s resignation.

The DA’s Office’s motion contends Barrientos, who represents Grocott, attempted to interpret the discovery evidence by saying, “The video and driver’s statements prove that DA Dan Dow is not really about law and order.”

Grocott allegedly blocked the path of a vehicle on Highway 101, and is charged with false imprisonment, but his attorney says the video evidence contradicts that version of events.

“The press release then accuses the district attorney for not releasing the drone footage to the public, implying he is abusing his prosecutorial authority” the DA’s Office motion states. “The unfounded, false, and prejudicial claims have one goal: provide soundbites for media attention and to correspondingly influence the jury pool.”

Dow and Jorgensen wrote the approach is a public campaign to influence a jury trial, a strategy they claim was previously used in the past by Pier 5 Law Offices attorneys Curtis Briggs, Vincent Barrientos and Brian Ford in the Bay Area case relating to the Ghost Ship Warehouse prosecution that received a gag order against defendants in that case, as well as case against convicted Bay Area racketeer Raymond “Shrimp Boy” Chow.

Defense says gag order would cover up ‘government misconduct’

Briggs argues that the gag order he received in the Shrimp Boy case was only temporary and the DA’s Office’s motion mischaracterizes the order.

In an opposition filed Wednesday, Briggs writes that the DA’s Office argues the order is necessary to protect “the Sixth Amendment and society’s right to a fair trial.”

“In reality, the District Attorney is concerned about what they perceive will be a fair trial for the prosecution, and they believe that the proposed gag order is necessary to protect that right by shielding government misconduct from the public eye,” the defense opposition reads.

“This argument is fundamentally flawed because the prosecution and community do not have right to a fair trial under the Sixth Amendment,” Briggs wrote. “At best, the prosecution and the public have a judicially created interest in ensuring the integrity of the judicial process, something that can only be maintained if the public is made aware of unjust prosecutions.”

A county prosecutor made a surprise announcement during the previous court hearing for Arata and the six other San Luis Obispo Black Lives Matter protesters, telling a judge that the District Attorney’s Office supports a diversion program in lieu of taking the cases to trial. The charges would be dismissed after a year.

But the offer wasn’t extended to Arata — who faces 13 misdemeanors as the alleged leader of the July 21 protest that blocked Highway 101 for 40 minutes — or to Lastra, who is accused of breaking a car’s back window with a skateboard after the motorist drove into Grocott, according to the drone footage.

None of the defendants took the deal.