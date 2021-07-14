SLO man found unconscious at Chumash Casino — then arrested for gun, drug possession

siren

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a San Luis Obispo man on Tuesday at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez after he was found with guns, methamphetamine and heroin with him, the agency said in a news release.

Jacob Southard, 27, was arrested for numerous weapons and narcotics charges at the Santa Barbara County casino after he was found unconscious in a car with drug paraphernalia on his lap, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, Southard was awake and being detained by casino security, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the agency, deputies searched Southard’s vehicle and found a handgun, loaded high capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and an illegally modified high-power rifle.

Deputies also found a loaded pistol under the driver seat that was reported stolen out of Humboldt County, release said.

Southard also had “narcotics paraphernalia, prescription medication, heroin and methamphetamine,” according to the release.

Southard was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of narcotics and a firearm, manufacturing an assault weapon and a felon in possession of ammunition, in addition to several misdemeanor drug and weapons charges.

Southard was released on $35,000 bail, according to the release.

Deputies plan to request two additional weapons charges and one more drug charge via the criminal complaint process, the Sheriff’s Office said.