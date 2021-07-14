Crime

Police identify SLO County man killed in Grover Beach motorcycle crash

Grover Beach police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

Police say 26-year-old Brian Robert Brewer of Grover Beach, was killed when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of Fourth Street and Newport Avenue around 2:36 p.m.

The Grover Beach Police Department, the Five Cities Fire Authority and San Luis Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Medical personnel began treating Brewer, but “his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to police at the time.

brian brewer 2.JPG
Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash as 26-year-old Brian Robert Brewer, of Grover Beach. Grover Beach Police Department
The San Luis Obispo County man’s family has been notified, according to a release on Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the collision.

A regional investigation team from the Grover Beach Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Pismo Beach Police Department, San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are all working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Officer Felix Ramirez at 805-473-4511 or email framirez@gbpd.org.

