1 dead in motorcycle crash in Grover Beach
A stretch of Fourth Street in Grover Beach is closed off due to a fatal motorcycle crash in the area, police say.
The Grover Beach Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that officers were working “a major traffic collision” in the area.
The crash involved a white SUV and a motorcycle, police at the scene told The Tribune.
According to emergency response app Pulsepoint, a traffic collision was reported in that area around 2:37 p.m.
As of 5 p.m., Fourth Street was closed between Brighton and Saratoga avenues. The public is advised to avoid the area.
Further details were not immediately available.
