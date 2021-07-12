Crime

1 dead in motorcycle crash in Grover Beach

Police have blocked off the intersection of Fourth Street and Saratoga and Brighton avenues in Grover Beach following a fatal motorcycle collision on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Police have blocked off the intersection of Fourth Street and Saratoga and Brighton avenues in Grover Beach following a fatal motorcycle collision on Monday, July 12, 2021. Courtesy of Marissa Landers

A stretch of Fourth Street in Grover Beach is closed off due to a fatal motorcycle crash in the area, police say.

The Grover Beach Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that officers were working “a major traffic collision” in the area.

The crash involved a white SUV and a motorcycle, police at the scene told The Tribune.

According to emergency response app Pulsepoint, a traffic collision was reported in that area around 2:37 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., Fourth Street was closed between Brighton and Saratoga avenues. The public is advised to avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately available.

