Assault suspect is barricaded in downtown Pismo Beach as police investigate, city says

The Pismo Beach Police Department was responding Saturday afternoon to a barricaded assault suspect downtown at Cypress Street and Hinds Avenue, according to a news release.

The suspect was involved in an assault earlier in the day, the city of Pismo Beach stated. It was not immediately known what kind of building the suspect was in.

Neighboring agencies are assisting police who are “attempting to end the incident peacefully,” according to the release.

Members of the public should avoid the area, the city requested.