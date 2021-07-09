Crime

Illegal mortar shot off Morro Bay fishing boat, partially amputating hand

An illegal firework shot from a fishing boat partially amputated a person’s hand late Thursday night in Morro Bay, the Morro Bay Fire Department said via Twitter Friday.

Morro Bay firefighter paramedics arrived at the 60-foot-long fishing boat off the South T-Pier at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the tweet.

The person was injured by an illegal mortar shot off the boat, the fire department said.

The fine for illegal fireworks is $1,000 when used in Morro Bay, according to the tweet.

