SLO County Sheriff: Man suspected of hate crime, threatening to stab group is arrested

A man suspected of threatening to stab a group of people while also yelling racial slurs in rural Paso Robles, then fleeing deputies and police Saturday morning was arrested by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Bunker Kainoa Greff, 24, of Templeton, threatened to stab at least four people with a knife about 5 a.m. at Franklin Hot Springs in the 3000 block of Creston Road, according to a news release. Two of the people were juveniles.

Greff yelled racial slurs at the victims, who were Hispanic, police said. Greff also threatened to harm himself, according to the news release.

He ran away along Creston Road when officers arrived and later was found armed with a knife, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Greff refused deputies’ commands, according to the release, and continued to flee on foot as officers lost sight of him between Creston Road and South River Road at Laguna Del Campo.

Police said they searched the area for two hours with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter and advised nearby residents to shelter in place.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a man matching the description of the suspect in rural Paso Robles, in the 1800 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue at 8:44 a.m.

Deputies arrived and Greff again fled, according to the news release.

The Paso Robles Police Department and Highway Patrol helped set up a perimeter and Greff was arrested on Volpi Ysabel Road.

Greff was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on four counts of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, hate crimes and one count of resisting an officer, according to the release.

He was being held Saturday in the jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.