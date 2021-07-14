Crime

SLO police arrest man on suspicion of arson after RV trailer fire

San Luis Obispo police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire that burned an RV trailer on Sunday.

Sean Glenn Bibby was arrested at Santa Rosa Park for allegedly causing the blaze, which occurred about 8 a.m. on the 2900 block of McMillan Avenue, according to a news release.

When SLOPD arrived, the RV was fully engulfed, and the fire had extended into nearby vegetation.

Nobody was in the trailer and no injuries were reported, police said.

“The city fire marshal also responded to this fire and began an investigation and determined an accelerant was used to set the RV on fire and SLOPD detectives joined the investigation to find the suspect,” the release noted.

On Tuesday at about 12:25 p.m., detectives found Bibby at Santa Rosa Park and arrested him.

Bibby was listed in custody on the SLO County Jail website as of Wednesday evening in lieu of $50,000 bail.

