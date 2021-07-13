Paso Robles police identify suspect in deadly shooting outside liquor store

Jose DeJesus Campoverde Guerrero, 22, of Creston, is wanted in relation to the October 2020 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Oliver Nungaray of Hanford outside J N J’s Liquor on Spring Street. Paso Robles Police Department

Paso Robles police on Tuesday confirmed they have identified a suspect who they believe shot two men, one fatally, outside a Spring Street liquor store.

Paso Robles police Cmdr. Stephen Lampe said Tuesday that 22-year-old Jose DeJesus Campoverde Guerrero, whose last known residence was in Creston, has fled to Mexico.

Campoverde Guerrero is suspected of killing Oliver Nungaray, 22, of Hanford, who was pronounced dead in the parking lot of J N J’s Liquor at 3355 Spring St. on Oct. 15, 2020.

Lampe said Tuesday that a warrant has been issued for Campoverde Guerrero’s arrest and that the investigation into the killing remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about Campoverde Guerrero or the shooting is asked to contact Paso Robles police Det. Jeremy Petlachi at 805-227-7472.

Paso Robles police have identified a suspect in the killing of 27-year-old Hanford resident Oliver Nungaray, who was fatally shot in the parking lot of J N J’s Liquor at 3355 Spring St. in Paso Robles on Oct. 15, 2020. Paso Robles Police Department

On Oct. 15, 2020, police officers responded to reports that two people had been shot outside the liquor store at around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found Nungaray dead in the parking lot, according to a news release.

The second victim was not at the scene, but police found him shortly after and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police previously said their investigation showed that three men — including the surviving shooting victim — approached Nungaray outside of the store. A fight broke out between Nungaray and two of the men, police said.

One of the men fatally shot Nungaray with a handgun, according to the release.

Police said the other man who was shot had been seen arriving with the suspected shooter and may have been shot accidentally.

The shooter and the other man involved in the fight fled the scene in their vehicle, leaving behind the man with the non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

The suspected gunman’s vehicle was located within 24 hours and was processed for evidence, but the according to the release, but the suspect and other man were not located.

The department said that the killing is believed to be the result of a gang-related altercation.