Paso Robles motorist who allegedly ran over downed pedestrian charged in his death

A Paso Robles motorist was charged Thursday with a felony for allegedly running over a pedestrian who had already been hit by another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The first driver to strike the pedestrian has not been identified or located.

Christopher Winters, 32, was charged Thursday with a felony count of hit and run causing death and a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid license.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at a San Luis Obispo Superior Court arraignment Thursday.

Steve Leon, 22, died at the scene in the early morning of July 3 after he was struck by a gray vehicle at about 1:40 a.m. near Meadowlark Road and Deer Spring Drive, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

That vehicle left going east on Meadowlark Road, police said.

As officers headed to the scene, a second eastbound vehicle described as a dark-colored BMW allegedly driven by Winters ran over Leon and did not stop, according to the news release.

Leon was found unresponsive in the street and was pronounced dead on the scene by Paso Robles Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators allegedly found a black BMW with “evidence of being involved in the collision” in the 900 block of Running Stag Way at 4 a.m., and identified Winters as the driver, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The driver of the first vehicle believed to strike Leon has not been identified, and the police investigation remains ongoing, Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis wrote Thursday via email.

Winters remains at San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

His attorney, Patrick Fisher, said following Thursday’s hearing that after reviewing the investigative reports in Winters’ case, there were “still a lot of questions to be answered.”

Fisher said that evidence alleged in the reports raise doubt as to whether Winters’ vehicle even struck Leon.

But the attorney said that the “huge issue” for him is how prosecutors believe they can prove it was Winters’ vehicle that caused Leon’s death — if it indeed made contact with Leon — not the yet-to-be-identified gray suspect vehicle.

“As sad as this case is, from what I’ve seen, I’m pleased with (the facts),” Fisher said. “There are a lot of blanks (in the investigative reports).”

Another court hearing is scheduled for Winters on Aug. 11.

With the investigation ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.