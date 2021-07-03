Pedestrian dies in Paso Robles hit-and-run. They were hit by one car, run over by another

One person died in a hit-and-run incident early Saturday in Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

A gray vehicle struck a pedestrian near Meadowlark Road and Deer Spring Drive about 1:40 a.m., according to a news release, then left going east on Meadowlark.

As officers headed to the scene, a second eastbound vehicle ran over the pedestrian, according to the news release, and also failed to stop.

“The second vehicle was described as a dark-colored BMW,” police said.

A 22-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the street, police said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Paso Robles Fire Department paramedics.

Officers found a black BMW with “evidence of being involved in the collision” in the 900 block of Running Stag Way at 4 a.m., the news release stated.

Christopher Winters, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to the release, and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Police identified the victim, but are not releasing the name until notifications are complete, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.