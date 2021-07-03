Pet killed as mobile home catches fire near Laguna Lake course in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a moblile home fire near the Laguna Lake golf course Saturday. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A San Luis Obispo mobile home near the Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course caught fire Saturday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department arrived to a residential fire around 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Carolyn Drive, Chief Keith Aggson said. Cal Fire crews also responded.

The people inside the mobile home had evacuated before firefighters arrived, according to Aggson, and no injuries were reported.

Heavy, white smoke wafted from the structure, according to the department. Firefighters entered and knocked down flames near the rear of the mobile home.

According to the fire department, a pet inside the mobile home died in the blaze.

Firefighters controlled the fire and remained on the scene for salvage and overhaul, according to Aggson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.