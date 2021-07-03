Wondering what to do for Fourth of July? Here’s a roundup of SLO County events

Beachgoers watch the Pismo Beach fireworks show in 2017. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Independence Day on the Central Coast will have nearly all the traditional festivities and events, just not all in one place.

Some of this year’s July 4th schedules in San Luis Obispo County include such events as a dog parade in Avila Beach, sand sculpture contest in Cayucos, a pancake breakfast and separate parade in Templeton, and fireworks shows in Cayucos and Pismo Beach.

Yes, that’s downsized from 2019, but it’s a distinct increase from the 2020 mid-pandemic July 4, which had very few organized public events, following the social-distancing and other guidelines in place at that time.

This year, with nearly all of those restrictions removed or reduced, some San Luis Obispo County communities are tiptoeing back into the Independence Day celebration business, while other areas have more robust plans that feel almost normal.

Before participating or attending any of the events, people are asked to carefully evaluate any illness exposures they’ve had any potential health dangers for themselves and others, along with the event’s conditions, knowing the risks of and guidelines about being in large crowds.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Danita Ross of Grover Beach watches the fireworks at the Pismo Beach Pier in 2017. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Fireworks

Some communities allow the sale, possession and use of fireworks for a limited time, while the county, most cities and other communities ban them entirely.

Locations in which safe-and-sane fireworks may be sold this holiday season include Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Templeton and San Miguel. They can be used in Morro Bay on July 4, but only on private property.

Everywhere else, having or lighting pyrotechnics at any time is illegal, and being caught with them or using them could result in hefty fines of up to $2,000.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

In Santa Barbara County, safe and sane fireworks are only permitted in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe.

Fire and law enforcement officials are urging caution, care, restraint and even abstinence when it comes to using fireworks at home. In a recent press release, officials made their message clear: California has zero tolerance for illegal fireworks and will enforce the law.

In May and June, Cal Fire reportedly seized nearly 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks statewide.

And on Wednesday, 17 people were injured in an explosion triggered when officials tried to destroy a stockpile of stored illegal incendiary devices.

Here are some of the events planned around the county to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Arroyo Grande

A 25-piece patriotic band will perform at a concert at the Heritage Park Rotary Bandstand from 1 to 4 p.m.

According to www.arroyogrande.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1058, The patriotic-themed event will also feature music, fun and games for kids, a drawiing for gift cards promoting local businesses in support of local causes, and Balooney the Clown.

Rudy’s Hot Dogs will sell food, and the sponsoring Arroyo Grande Rotary Club will sell beer and wine.

Atascadero

Celebrants will gather at Atascadero Lake Park for entertainment by Bremen Town, Brad Elijah and the Way Out West Band, as they mark the golden anniversary of the Bluegrass Freedom Festival.

The festival runs from 2 to 8 p.m., and the music starts at 4 p.m., with each band doing a gig.

According to www.visitatascadero.com/events/index.php?id=382, the festival has expanded to include a larger variety of Americana music, “including folk, gospel, country, blues, rhythm and blues, rock and roll and other musical influences.”

Food, drinks, vendors, family fun, kids’ amusements and the park’s playground will all be part of the entertainment.

For details, go to www.Atascadero4thofJuly.org.

Members of the Ford Model A Club drive down Main Street in Templeton during a Fourth of July parade. Nick Lucero The Tribune

Avila Beach

The town’s free annual 4th of July Doggie Parade and Costume Contest begins on the Avila Beach Promenade at 11 a.m.

All participating canines must be registered and checked in to walk in the parade with their handlers. Preregister online at www.avilabeachcc.com; last-minute participants can register before the parade at the check-in table.

Categories include best costume, best dog/owner look-alike costumes, best holiday look, funniest and best in show. Each participant receives a participant ribbon and a swag bag of treats from Petco in Arroyo Grande.

For details, check the website or call 805-627-1997.

The San Luis Yacht Club is sponsoring its annual July 4th boat parade, according to a flyer about the event. Any vessel, kayaker or paddleboarder may participate. Line up at 11 a.m. at the Cal Poly Pier for the parade, which takes off at about noon in a modified figure-eight path that crosses the bay, loops around the Avila Pier and returns.

For good views of the parade in progress, head for the Avila shore.

Cambria

American Legion Post No. 432 is sponsoring a classical family-style get-together from noon to 5 p.m. A flag ceremony will precede the main event.

Festivities will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, 1000 Main St., and the nearby Pinedorado grounds, rather than the usual spot at Shamel Park.

An opening ceremony and bingo will happen inside the hall, at 11 and about noon respectively.

The Legion’s patriotic event will include barbecue and other traditional foods (such as burgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob and the customary slices of Linn’s pies), live entertainment and George Gray’s DJ music, plus drinks, beer, wine and liquor, and games for adults and children (bingo for the former and a bounce house for the latter.)

Free trolley rides will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Cambria’s East and West Village areas and along Moonstone Beach Drive. That will be helpful, because there’ll be no onsite parking in the Vets Hall lot. Attendees are not allowed to bring their own food or drink into the event, and there’s to be no tailgating on the town’s streets or parking areas.

The sand sculpture contest before the start of the annual Fourth of July parade in Cayucos in 2016. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Cayucos

Events start early and go all day in the small seaside town known for its pier and shoreline.

According to the Cayucos Chamber of Commerce website, participants in the sand-sculpture contest start arriving about 4 a.m. with their temporary creations set to be judged at about 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.

A street faire with shopping and food vendors runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there’ll be a Lions Club barbecue.

No tickets are needed for the fireworks display that’s set to start about 9, depending on dusk and weather conditions.

The Cayucos pyrotechnics will be a half-sized version of the traditional Independence Day fireworks shows there.

Officials are pleading with attendees to “keep illegal fireworks away, park only in legal spots, respect everybody’s safe space … practice the latest COVID safety recommendations, celebrate responsibly and, at the end of the day, be sure to take with you anything you brought in and any trash you generate during your stay.”

Visitors peruse arts and crafts at Morro Bay’s Art in the Park. The event returns July 2-4. Courtesy Steve Powers

Morro Bay

The annual July 4 Art in the Park show is back (Friday through Sunday) after the pandemic pause, with more than 108 vendors and booths for 125 independent artists and craftspeople displaying and selling their wares in the park’s outdoor setting at the corner of Morro Bay Boulevard and Harbor Drive.

Food and beverages will be offered for sale and attendance is free at this 65th rendition of the art exhibit and sale. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is available throughout town, but some spots are located downhill from the park.

Nipomo

There’ll be a July 4th vehicle parade, which will stage at 10 a.m. at the high school, 525 N. Thompson Ave. Participation is limited to 40 street-legal vehicles, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Live music and food at the Nipomo Regional Park will follow the procession, according to local.aarp.org/event/4th-of-july-parade-2021-07-04-nipomo-ca.html.

The South County Veterans of Foreign Wars Facebook page lists live music by Critical Mass, six food trucks, a car show by Central Coast Cruise, a beer garden, Cal Fire static display and various activities for kids.

Harley Faria, 7, of Paso Robles watches the fireworks from the top of the monkey bars in Cayucos. It’s one of a few Central Coast cities that offer free Fourth of July fireworks shows. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Pismo Beach

While the fireworks will go off at dusk from the Pismo Beach Pier again this year, city officials hope the crowd size will be reduced and mindful of pandemic safety.

2021 is the 74th anniversary for the City of Pismo Beach.

As usual, tickets will be sold for seating on the pier, but the number has been reduced to 200 from 600. Tickets are $75 per person (half price for children 10 and under). The meal includes a three-course seated dinner catered by Ribline, with a charcuterie box, appetizer, trip-tip and chicken (or vegetarian option), July 4th cookie, soft drinks, water, coffee and hot chocolate. For details, call 805-773-7034.

Elyse Erbstoesser, 2, left and Georgia Aguilera, 5, use a bubble maker as Templeton celebreates the Fourth of July at its annual Independence Day Parade in 2018. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Templeton

The Rotary Club is sponsoring a Fourth of July parade at 10:30 a.m.

Applications for family-friendly, non-political entries in 10 categories were due by Jun. 28. No awards will be handed out this year.

As the application for the community event states, “please remember this is an American tradition based on American values and liberties,” and applicants were asked to keep their displays American in theme and nature.

The Templeton Firefighters’ Association is sponsoring a pancake-and-sausage breakfast across from Templeton Park. Food may be eaten there (tables and chairs will be set up) or purchased for take-out.

Outside of SLO County

To the north, Fort Hunter Liggett is sponsoring its first-ever July 4th Jamboree celebration from 5 to 10 p.m., with fireworks wrapping up the event at about 9:30 p.m.

The celebration features food and drinks, a kids’ carnival with bounce houses, live shows from The Stage Coach Three and Soundhouse Productions.

Heading south? Independence Day fireworks and fun are planned at Ryon Park in Lompoc. Gates open at 5 p.m., and tickets can be bought through the Lompoc Department of Parks and Recreation.

Solvang’s July 4th parade begins at 11 a.m. at Alisal Road and Oak Street, with turns onto Copenhagen Drive, 2nd Street, ending back at the start point. The theme is “God Bless America.”

The event will include bands and a Rotary Club food booth in Solvang Park.

Santa Barbara’s fireworks show will happen at Stearns Wharf. The waterfront area along West Beach is a good place to see the show.

Whatever you do, wherever you go, please be responsible, be safe and above all, have fun!