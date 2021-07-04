Paso Robles police identify pedestrian who was killed in early morning hit-and-run

A 22-year-old man from Paso Robles was identified Sunday as the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run incident early Saturday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Steve Leon, 32, was struck by a gray vehicle about 1:40 a.m. Saturday near Meadowlark Road and Deer Spring Drive, according to a news release.

The vehicle left going east on Meadowlark, police said.

As officers headed to the scene, a second eastbound vehicle ran over Leon and did not stop, according to a news release.

“The second vehicle was described as a dark-colored BMW,” police said.

Leon was found unresponsive in the street, police said, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Paso Robles Fire Department paramedics.

On Saturday at 4 a.m., police officers found a black BMW with “evidence of being involved in the collision” in the 900 block of Running Stag Way, a news release stated.

Christopher Winters, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the news release.

Winters was being held Sunday in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police have not identified the first vehicle that hit Leon and asked neighbors in the area to check home security cameras for any vehicles passing by during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.