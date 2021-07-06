Man killed in Paso Robles SWAT shooting had SLO County domestic violence conviction

Paso Robles identified the man killed in a shootout Tuesday morning as 32-year-old Steven Calderon. He had a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in 2012. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The man killed early Tuesday morning in a Paso Robles shootout with law enforcement officers was apparently convicted of domestic violence in San Luis Obispo County nine years ago, according to court records.

Members of the San Luis Obispo Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team shot and killed an armed suspect, identified as 32-year-old Steven Adam Calderon of Los Angeles, around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday after the man barricaded himself in an apartment and fired at officers, the Paso Robles Police Department said.

Calderon pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of inflicting bodily injury on a spouse or cohabitant in 2012, court records show.

Under a plea agreement, Calderon was sentenced to three years of formal, supervised probation, which was scheduled to begin in April 2013 and end in April 2106, court records state.

Court documents from the 2012 case list the man’s name as Adam Steven Calderon, reversing the middle and first names. However, that person shares a birthday with the man slain after a lengthy standoff with SWAT and police officers.

According to police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Branch Creek Circle at 4 p.m. Monday after Calderon fired a gun in a domestic violence incident and threatened to shoot his girlfriend.

Calderon then barricaded himself inside the apartment and fired several shots at officers while they attempted to negotiate with him, police said.

At a news conference Tuesday, Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis said Calderon’s interactions with police officers, SWAT team members and a crisis negotiation team throughout “didn’t prove fruitful.”

“They throughout the night tried different tactics,” Lewis said. “Mr. Calderon instead of engaging in any kind of dialogue would emerge from the house at several different times and fire several shots at the police officers and SWAT team with a handgun.”

At around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Calderon came out of the residence, laid his gun on the porch and started talking with officers.

At one point, however, he “lunged” for his gun and SWAT officers shot him, Lewis said.

Lewis said that it was unclear if Calderon had been living in Paso Robles or was visiting his girlfriend.