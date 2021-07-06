Crime

WATCH: Paso Robles police hold news conference on fatal shooting

The Paso Robles Police Department held a news conference at noon Tuesday regarding a fatal early morning shooting.

Members of the San Luis Obispo Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team shot and killed an armed suspect around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday after the man barricaded himself in an apartment and fired at officers, the Paso Robles Police Department said.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Steven Adam Calderon, most recently of Los Angeles.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Branch Creek Circle in Paso Robles on Monday afternoon after Calderon fired a gun and threatened to shoot his girlfriend, police said.

After an hours-long standoff stretched throughout the night and into early Tuesday morning, Calderon at one point “lunged” for his gun while outside the apartment and SWAT officers shot him, Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said SWAT medics and Paso Robles Emergency Services personnel treated the suspect but “he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.”

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
Fourth of July Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service