WATCH: Paso Robles police hold news conference on fatal shooting

The Paso Robles Police Department held a news conference at noon Tuesday regarding a fatal early morning shooting.

Members of the San Luis Obispo Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team shot and killed an armed suspect around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday after the man barricaded himself in an apartment and fired at officers, the Paso Robles Police Department said.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Steven Adam Calderon, most recently of Los Angeles.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Branch Creek Circle in Paso Robles on Monday afternoon after Calderon fired a gun and threatened to shoot his girlfriend, police said.

After an hours-long standoff stretched throughout the night and into early Tuesday morning, Calderon at one point “lunged” for his gun while outside the apartment and SWAT officers shot him, Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis said.

Police said SWAT medics and Paso Robles Emergency Services personnel treated the suspect but “he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.”