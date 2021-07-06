SWAT team fatally shoots armed man barricaded in Paso Robles apartment, police say

Members of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT team shot and killed an armed man early Tuesday morning who had barricaded himself in an apartment and fired at officers, the Paso Robles Police Department said.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Branch Creek Circle in Paso Robles at approximately 4 p.m. Monday after the man, a 32-year-old Los Angeles resident, “discharged a firearm from the balcony of an apartment,” according to a news release from Paso Robles police.

“The suspect also allegedly pointed the same gun at his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her,” police said in the release.

According to police, the man barricaded himself in the apartment and “fired several shots at officers while they attempted to negotiate with him.”

“This situation posed extreme risk to the community and officers,” Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis said, adding that he requested the assistance of the SWAT team “due to the high-risk nature of this situation.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Unfortunately, this event ended tragically when the suspect ignored officer commands and reached for his gun,” Lewis said in the release. “The officers were left with no choice but to defend themselves.”

Police said SWAT medics and Paso Robles Emergency Services personnel treated the suspect but “he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.”

Lewis plans to hold a news conference about the investigation into the fatal shooting at noon Tuesday at Paso Robles City Council Chambers.

Paso Robles police investigators are working with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

Tuesday’s incident marks the second fatal officer-involved shooting in San Luis Obispo County in less than two months.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

San Luis Obispo police Det. Luca Benedetti was shot and killed by Edward “Eddie” Giron as he and five other officers served a search warrant on Giron’s apartment related to what officials say were several commercial burglaries.

Giron also died in the shootout. An autopsy shows he was shot 14 times, including a fatal, apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s Paso Robles incident “or similar crimes” is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” plus their message” to CRIMES (274637).