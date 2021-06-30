Crime

He led police on a motorcycle chase through Atascadero — then got caught in a porta potty

Nobody likes using a porta potty — unless, it seems, you are fleeing from the police.

A man who led police on a motorcycle chase through Atascadero on Wednesday morning was found hiding in an unlikely location: a portable toilet situated near the lake park.

According to a news release, an Atascadero police officer was traveling near Highway 101 and Morro Road when he noticed a motorcyclist “commit several traffic violations.”

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist didn’t stop. A high-speed chase on surface streets ensued.

Then the rider rode into the Atascadero Lake Park area, and police stopped the pursuit for “public safety concerns.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They didn’t leave the area, however, and a passerby reported seeing someone hide a motorcycle on San Francisco Road and flee on foot, according to the release.

After establishing a perimeter and calling in CHP air support, authorities finally located the motorcyclist holed up in a porta potty on Azucena Avenue.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 42-year-old Shaun Michael Riley, of Bradley.

Riley was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony evading an officer, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
Fourth of July Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service