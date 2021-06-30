He led police on a motorcycle chase through Atascadero — then got caught in a porta potty

Nobody likes using a porta potty — unless, it seems, you are fleeing from the police.

A man who led police on a motorcycle chase through Atascadero on Wednesday morning was found hiding in an unlikely location: a portable toilet situated near the lake park.

According to a news release, an Atascadero police officer was traveling near Highway 101 and Morro Road when he noticed a motorcyclist “commit several traffic violations.”

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist didn’t stop. A high-speed chase on surface streets ensued.

Then the rider rode into the Atascadero Lake Park area, and police stopped the pursuit for “public safety concerns.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

They didn’t leave the area, however, and a passerby reported seeing someone hide a motorcycle on San Francisco Road and flee on foot, according to the release.

After establishing a perimeter and calling in CHP air support, authorities finally located the motorcyclist holed up in a porta potty on Azucena Avenue.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 42-year-old Shaun Michael Riley, of Bradley.

Riley was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony evading an officer, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.