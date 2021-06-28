Local

SLO man killed in motorcycle crash outside of Arroyo Grande

Authorities have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Arroyo Grande on June 23 as a 58-year-old San Luis Obispo resident.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Poelking said Michael John White was driving a 1998 Honda Super Hawk motorcycle on Lopez Drive “at a high rate of speed” on the evening of June 23.

At one point while heading eastbound, White was unable to stay within the lane and left the roadway, Poelking said.

White then struck a metal guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle and onto the road, according to the CHP.

White died due to injuries from the crash, Poelking said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alcohol and drugs have not been ruled out as contributing factors of the fatal crash, though “unsafe speed was a factor,” Poelking said.

This crash is still being investigated and the next of kin has been notified, the CHP said.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service