SLO bicyclist killed in collision with semi truck

A male bicyclist was killed on Friday morning in a collision with a semi-trailer truck in San Luis Obispo, the San Luis Obispo Police Department confirmed.

The collision occurred about 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of South Higuera Street and Suburban Road, just down the street from Trader Joe’s store, police Sgt. Bryan Treanor said.

Treanor said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, adding that he couldn’t share any details about the collision.

Treanor said the bicyclist who died in the crash was a resident of San Luis Obispo, but he declined to provide an age or name for the man, pending family notification of his death.

He also declined to provide any information about the truck driver.