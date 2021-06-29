Man charged with manslaughter in Hwy. 101 crash that fatally injured SLO County motorcyclist

A misdemeanor criminal charge has been filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in the case of a Santa Maria man accused of causing a crash that led to a motorcyclist’s death last year.

Leslie Leaney, 73, faces a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge in connection with the Dec. 19 crash on Highway 101 near Jonata Park Road north of Buellton.

Leaney, driving a Volkswagen eastbound on Jonata Road, crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at Jonata and stopped in the center divider to enter the northbound lanes at about noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Leaney reportedly turned into the lefthand lane, then merged into the right lane, directly into the path of a northbound 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which slammed into the rear of the Volkswagen, the CHP said.

The motorcycle rider, Nichole Grantham, 31, of Paso Robles, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by Calstar helicopter.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

In addition to the misdemeanor charge, the criminal complaint filed against Leaney by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office included an infraction accusing him of failing to drive within a lane.

Leaney has been sent a letter notifying him to appear for an arraignment hearing July 12 in Santa Maria Superior Court.