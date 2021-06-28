Arroyo Grande man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing child under age 10

Cody Adam Julian, 31, of Arroyo Grande was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for his conviction on five felony counts of child molestation. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

An Arroyo Grande man will spend more than two decades in state prison for sexually abusing a child under 10, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Cody Julian, 31, was sentenced Monday to 23 years to life in prison after being convicted on five counts related to the molestation, which occurred in 2016, the agency said in a news release.

Julian was convicted of charges including lewd acts and substantial sexual abuse by a San Luis Obispo Superior Court jury on April 23, following a retrial.

Julian had previously been “convicted of the same offenses in March 2018,” the release said. “However the conviction was vacated by the Court of Appeal due to errors in the trial court.”

Julian was retried on the same charges after his previous conviction was reversed by the Court of Appeal because a witness introduced inadmissible evidence that went beyond the scope of the case during the original trial.

At Julian’s sentencing on Monday, the mother of the abused child spoke about the painful impact of Julian’s acts, according to the release.

“The young survivor demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes and participating in the criminal and victim justice process necessary to bring this predator to justice,” county District Attorney Dan Dow saidin the release. “We are optimistic that this conviction and sentence will encourage victims of sexual assault to report such conduct to law enforcement.”

Deputy district attorney Christopher B. White tried the case for the prosecution, which was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigation.