Arroyo Grande man once again found guilty of child molestation in retrial

An Arroyo Grande man was again found guilty of multiple sex crimes against a minor child, including lewd acts and substantial sexual abuse of a child under 10.

A jury convicted 31-year-old Cody Julian of the charges at the end of a two-and-a-half-week retrial, according to a San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office news release.

The crimes in question occurred in 2016, the release stated.

Julian was retried on the same charges after his previous conviction was reversed by the Court of Appeal because a witness introduced inadmissible evidence that went beyond the scope of the case during the original trial.

“We thank the jury for their efforts in this sensitive and emotional case,” District Attorney Dan Dow stated. “The survivor demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes and participating in the criminal and victim justice process necessary to bring this predator to justice. We are optimistic that this conviction will encourage victims of sexual assault to report the conduct to law enforcement.”

Julian is expected to be sentenced June 16 and could face life in prison, according to the release.