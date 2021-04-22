4 white men allegedly attacked, beat Black man in Pismo Beach. Now police are investigating

Pismo Beach is investigating an alleged attack on a Black man by a group of white males earlier this month, according to a city news release Thursday.

The investigation was launched after a Letter to the Editor was published in The Tribune on Thursday, detailing an attack upon the letter writer’s daughter’s boyfriend during a trip to the beach town on April 7, according to the release.

In the letter, Ed Atkins of Vallejo said he was in the city celebrating his birthday with his daughter and her boyfriend, who is Black. Atkins said the boyfriend was “assaulted and badly beaten by four young white racists who spotted him walking with my white daughter at Dolliver and Pomeroy.”

Atkins said the boyfriend, who was identified only as Eli in the letter, was beaten until bloody and swollen on the sidewalk in front of Brad’s Restaurant. The family went back to their hotel to treat his wounds and left the city soon after, he said.

“This ugly, racist incident was shocking and traumatic, and seemed driven by their intolerance of a mixed race couple,” Atkins wrote in his letter, saying he was “repulsed” by what had happened.

In a follow up conversation with The Tribune, Atkins said he had made a report to the Pismo Beach Police Department, but that Eli was reluctant to file a victims’ report to police detailing what had happened.

A request for further information from Atkins was not returned to The Tribune as of Thursday.

When reached for comment on the incident Tuesday, Pismo Beach Cmdr. Dan Herlihy confirmed a police report was made but said the department had not yet been contacted by the victim to take an official statement.

He added the department has little other information on the incident.

On Thursday, the city announced it was launching an investigation into the “disturbing incident.”

According to the release, detectives have begun collecting video evidence, contacting local businesses and looking for witnesses. The city has also been in contact with the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County and will continue to work with them through the investigation.

The department is attempting to once again contact the victim and the family to take a report, according to the release.

“Racism, violence and hate are not welcome in Pismo Beach,” read the city news release. “Those that violate the community will be found and prosecuted.”

If anyone has photos, videos or other information related to this incident, contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.