Convicted Paso Robles pedophile will spend the rest of his life in prison, SLO judge says

A Paso Robles man convicted of sexually abusing children and videotaping his crimes was sentenced Monday to more than 280 years in prison.

Pending any appellate issues, Jason Robert Porter, 49, will likely never be released from prison.

He faced a maximum sentence of roughly 300 years to life in state prison for the more than 50 charges he faced.

Porter’s sentencing comes five years after his arrest and less than a month after his two-week bench trial — he elected not to go before a jury — during which San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera listened to difficult testimony from a couple of Porter’s former friends, as well as their 11-year-old daughter, and seeing video evidence that LaBarbera called “hard to watch.”

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve seen a lot of things, and this for me was very difficult to watch,” LaBarbera said on Monday. “This was horrific, dastardly conduct. ... Not only were the victims particularly young, a lot of the conduct was committed while they were sleeping.”

The trial featured hours of testimony from investigators about more than 20,000 images and videos that showed Porter sexually touching children, and secretly filming both children and adults as they used a restroom at the Porter family’s home.

Porter was convicted June 2 of 52 criminal counts, including 16 felony charges of committing sex acts on a child and possession of child pornography, as well as dozens of misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy.

Each felony conviction carried a maximum penalty of either 25 years to life or 15 years to life.

LaBarbera agreed with San Luis Obispo County deputy district attorney Melissa Chabra in finding that Porter must serve his sentences for each separate felony conviction consecutively.

All told, Porter was sentenced to 280 years to life, plus an additional five years for the misdemeanor counts.

Porter did not make a statement in court Monday.

The charging document in the case lists four child victims of physical sexual abuse who were between the ages of 1 and 13 at the time of the crimes. An additional 36 victims were identified in film and photo evidence recovered from Porter’s devices, the county District Attorney’s Office says.

Mother of victim caught defendant in the act

Porter was arrested in June 2016 after allegedly being caught by a former friend and neighbor taking cell phone photos under her then-4-year-old daughter’s dress.

He was arrested a second time weeks later after investigators found tens of thousands of images and videos of children engaging in sexual acts, including some allegedly showing Porter molesting children, during a search of his home and electronic devices.

The now-11-year-old survivor testified at the trial about an incident in which Porter sexually molested and photographed her while she pretended to be asleep.

Evidence presented during the trial shows that Porter installed a video camera in the bathroom of the home he shared with his parents in Paso Robles, where his family would regularly host pool parties for neighbors and other family and their kids. That footage was also found during the search.

Porter has remained in San Luis Obispo County Jail since his second arrest, with bail posted at $7 million.

Following his sentencing, Porter will be transferred in the coming weeks to the custody of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for placement in a state prison.