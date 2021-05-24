Car chase that began in SLO County ends with armed suspect killed by SWAT officers

Police tape. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

An armed man was shot and killed by Kings County SWAT officers after a vehicle pursuit that began near Paso Robles, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

According to the agency, the CHP began the pursuit of a vehicle near Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County and requested assistance from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers terminated the pursuit in the area of State Route 33 and Devils Den Road in southwestern Kings County, the release said.

Few details have been released, but the Sheriff’s Office says the suspect at some point confronted CHP officers “while wearing a tactical vest and armed with a firearm,” the news release says.

CHP officers began negotiating with the suspect “in an effort to get him to surrender,” the agency said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Kings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and its crisis resolution team responded to the scene and negotiated with the suspect for more than 10 hours, the release said.

At approximately 7 a.m. Monday, the agency says “the suspect confronted and engaged the Kings County Regional SWAT team by firing at least one round in their direction.”

Law enforcement personnel returned fire, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The King’s County Sheriff’s Office says it will not release any further information at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the CHP, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the Kings County District Attorneys Office, and the Hanford Police Department, the release said.

