Kristin Smart’s family visits SLO to mark 25th anniversary of her disappearance

Kristin Smart was last seen walking back to her dorm from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996. She was 19 and finishing her freshman year at Cal Poly.

On the eve of the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, Smart’s family says they continue to be grateful to San Luis Obispo County law enforcement officials as well as community members who “refused to give up.”

The family traveled to San Luis Obispo over the weekend to mark the date an honor Smart’s memory.

Smart, a 19-year-old freshman, went missing May 25, 1996, after last being seen walking to her campus dorm by Paul Flores, who was charged with her murder last month.

Here is the statement released by the Smart family on Monday:

“It has been 25 years today since our daughter, Kristin, disappeared and to mark the occasion, members of our family traveled to San Luis Obispo this past weekend to celebrate Kristin’s life. As part of our visit, we took time to thank our special friends in the SLO area who have carried Kristin in their hearts including those in law enforcement who never gave up and continue today with steeled determination and effort to bring her home.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“While we were not able to meet with all the Warriors for Kristin during our short stay, we wanted them to know that their determination over the years has been so valuable in sustaining Kristin’s memory. We did have the opportunity to thank Sheriff Ian Parkinson for his relentless commitment and leadership, and we saluted all those in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI for their efforts on this case.

“We will always be so grateful to Kristin’s earliest supporters, Jim and Garin Murphy, Dennis Mahon and Tana Coats, each of whom refused to give up. They, along with hundreds of early supporters, worked tirelessly to fight for justice for Kristin including helping search and providing gifts of their time and donations. Finally, we especially wanted to thank Chris Lambert for his outstanding podcast, Your Own Backyard. His interest and his unique ability to tell this story have been responsible for generating unimagined new attention to Kristin. Thank you to everyone who have helped us with our quest for justice. Your support will be forever remembered and appreciated by our family.”

When Paul Flores is due back in court

The 44-year-old Flores, who is charged with murdering Smart, is scheduled to appear in San Luis Obispo Superior Court June 21 for a routine hearing via Zoom.

His father, Ruben Flores, will also appear in court June 21. The Arroyo Grande resident is charged with being an accessory to the crime.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Ruben Flores, 80, who is accused of helping his son hide Smart’s remains, was released from San Luis Obispo County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

He remains out of custody but is not allowed to leave San Luis Obispo County.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment April 19, when Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges the following day.

District Attorney Dan Dow said at a news conference that Paul Flores committed the murder during the commission of a rape or attempted rape of Smart.

Her body has never been found, although investigators believe it was buried at Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home and “recently” moved, according to court documents.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.

Van Rooyen has issued a gag order preventing parties involved — including county Sheriff Ian Parkinson and Dow — from making any public statements regarding the proceedings outside the courtroom.

A preliminary hearing, which will feature testimony and evidence submitted in the case, is tentatively scheduled for July 6.

The preliminary hearing, during which van Rooyen will decide whether the prosecution has established probable cause to justify the charges in the case, is expected to take at least 12 full days of testimony.