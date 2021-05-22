Cats killed as mobile home catches fire in Atascadero

A bedroom caught fire at a mobile home in Atascadero, forcing the people inside to flee as flames spread to an adjacent bedroom and hallway, but two cats were killed, according to a news release.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the residential structure fire at 10025 El Camino Real No. 68 at 9:44 p.m. Friday, the release stated.

Fire crews said it was difficult to reach the fire because of “high heat, heavy smoke conditions and unorthodox furniture placement.”

The cats were found dead in the mobile home, according to the news release.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, according to the release. One resident received medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours for salvage operations and an investigation. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the agency.