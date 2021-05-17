3 arrested in death of Paso Robles baby exposed to fentanyl and meth, sheriff announces

SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announces arrests in the death of a 7-month-old Paso Robles baby. Parents Shawn Matthew Luhm, 38, and Kayla Anne Luhm, 31, and Melissa Dawn Currie, 36, face child abuse charges in the death of Lillith Luhm on Feb. 4, 2021. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced three arrests related to the death of a 7-month-old Heritage Ranch girl who authorities say ingested fentanyl and methamphetamine.

SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced that his office had arrested three people — parents Shawn Matthew Luhm, 38, and Kayla Anne Luhm, 31; and Melissa Dawn Currie, 36 — on May 14 in connection with baby Lilith Luhm’s February death.

“This is obviously a very sad case and it speaks to the dangers of drugs and to fentanyl, where just a small amount can be deadly, particularly to a child,” Parkinson said.

On Feb. 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to the reports of an infant not breathing at Heritage Ranch home, Parkinson said.

The baby was transported to a hospital, where she died. Tests revealed she had exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine, Parkinson said.

A search of the Luhm home was conducted, and narcotics were found on the premises, he said.

Parkinson said the investigation indicated the Luhms had attempted to clean the scene before investigators arrived to serve a search warrant. They also found that the Luhms had attempted to get drugs while at the hospital where there daughter was being treated.

Parkinson said the Luhms were arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death; Currie was arrested on suspicion of accessory after the fact to the abuse of a child.

District Attorney Dan Dow said his office has filed felony child abuse charges against the Luhms and Currie.

“I am saddened that were here today to announce these charges because baby Lilith didn’t stand a chance,” Dow said. “Obviously her death, based on the ingestion of fentanyl and methamphetamine, is a tragedy that could have been prevented in our community.”