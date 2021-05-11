Gavin Newsom orders flags at half-staff after SLO police officer slain in shooting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement on Tuesday extending “heartfelt sympathies” to the family, friends and colleagues of the San Luis Obispo detective who was shot and killed Monday while carrying out a search warrant.

Det. Lucas “Luca” Benedetti, 37, was slain Monday while serving a search warrant with five other city police officers an apartment complex on Camellia Court in San Luis Obispo, acting San Luis Obispo Police Chief Brian Amoroso said at a news conference Tuesday.

The suspected shooter, Edward Zamora Giron, 37, opened fire on the officers with an “assault-style rifle,” according to witnesses who spoke with The Tribune.

Benedetti, a 12-year law enforcement veteran, died at the scene from his wounds while San Luis Obispo police Det. Steve Orozco sustained injuries in the incident, officials said. Orozco is expected to fully recover.

Giron was found dead after he suffered a self-inflicted, fatal gunshot wound and sustained other injuries consistent with being struck by the officers’ return fire, Amoroso said.

Newsom said that flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Benedetti.

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Benedetti who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty,” Newsom wrote in a news release Tuesday. “His tragic death underscores the dangers that are routinely faced by those who courageously risk their lives to protect communities throughout California, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

Benedetti had worked for the San Luis Obispo Police Department since 2012. He served four years with the Atascadero Police Department before that.

Benedetti is survived by his wife, Grace, and two young daughters.