Unreported missing teen not breathing, Paso Robles police said; 16-year-old arrested

Paso Robles police responded to a home with an “unresponsive and not breathing” 15-year-old girl at about 3:15 a.m. May 5, according to a news release.

Police said the 15-year-old appeared to have suffered a possible drug overdose. Officers and firefighters treated the girl, authorities said, and discovered that she was an unreported missing juvenile.

The girl was in stable condition when she was taken to a local hospital, according to the release.

A 16-year-old boy with the girl was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo Juvenile Detention Center, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.