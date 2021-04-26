Vandal with a slingshot smashes windows, doors of Atascadero businesses, police say

A vandal shattered Alle-Pia Fine Meats’ windows and door with a slingshot. The shop is one of two businesses that had their storefronts damaged.

Two Atascadero small businesses had their glass windows and doors smashed during the weekend — and police believe the vandal used a slingshot.

The vandalism likely occurred early Sunday morning at Alle-Pia Fine Meats and Glenn’s Repair and Rental, both on El Camino Real.

Geoff Auslen, president of Glenn’s Repair, said his business’s alarm went off about 1 a.m. Alle-Pia’s alarm was not triggered, and the store is closed during the weekend, said Tessa Varia, office manager.

The store’s manager learned of the vandalism on Sunday from a client who called Buona Tavola Italian restaurant in San Luis Obispo to alert staff to the incident, she said.

“It’s sort of heartbreaking that someone would do this to our business,” Varia said.

Large round holes were visible on Alle-Pia’s windows, which were caused by a slingshot, Atascadero officials said.

“Atascadero PD is currently investigating these two incidents,” said Terrie Banish, deputy city manager, in an email. “It appears the incidents were caused by a slingshot and not a firearm. We have nothing to indicate the businesses were targeted for a specific reason.”

Glenn’s Repair surveillance cameras captured a car pulling up to the business and showed someone shooting at the window, Auslen said.

Both businesses are temporarily boarding up their windows and must pay for replacement glass. Some of the windows that initially didn’t shatter are badly cracked or later fell apart.

Auslen said the vandalism is especially tough for the two businesses because they’re in the midst of rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming off of COVID, all the mom-and-pops — we’re all struggling,” he said. “... It either takes away from your livelihood or what you can give back to the community.”