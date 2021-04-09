Suspect arrested in 2019 killing of 90-year-old activist from Oceano

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson speaks at a news conference Friday, where he identified David Krause, 41, of Grover Beach as the suspect in the killing of Oceano activist Larry Bross in 2019. mfountain@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the homicide of an Oceano activist who was found dead at his home in 2019.

At a news conference on Friday morning, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said his office has identified David Krause, 41, of Grover Beach as the suspect in the killing of Lawrence “Larry” Bross, 90, a retired history teacher and longtime community advocate.

Bross’ body was discovered at his home in the 1400 block of Strand Way in Oceano Jan. 24, 2019. He died from “multiple chop force traumatic injuries,” the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Krause was already in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges when detectives arrested him on Wednesday.

“We have very dedicated detectives,” Parkinson said in a news release. “Through their perseverance, we are able to identify and arrest the person responsible for this heinous crime.”

Parkinson said the Sheriff’s Office identified Krause as a person of interest early on but wasn’t able to act until recently.

Investigators linked him to the crime using DNA evidence that “clearly identified the suspect,” Parkinson said in the release, adding that the murder weapon is believed to be a blunt force object, such as a hammer.

“It’s not what you believe. It’s what you can prove,” Parkinson said. “This case was extremely detailed and extremely time-consuming.”

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified a motive in the case.

Investigators believed Krause was living in various different locations at the time.

Eric Dobroth, assistant district attorney, said the evidence supports a charge of second-degree murder, meaning the killing was not premeditated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.