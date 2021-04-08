Crime

Exeter man found dead in ocean off Pismo Beach identified

Authorities have identified the man found dead in the ocean off Pismo State Beach on Wednesday.

He is 58-year-old John Peter Moore, of Exeter, according to a California State Parks news release issued Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, rangers were notified of a potential body floating in the ocean around 3:27 a.m. Wednesday.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office also arrived on the scene to take over a death investigation. The body was recovered and the scene was cleared by about 5:30 a.m.

According to the release, Moore’s next of kin has been notified. Cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

California State Parks said no further details are available.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
Get unlimited digital access
#ReadLocal

Subscribe now for only $1

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service