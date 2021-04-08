Exeter man found dead in ocean off Pismo Beach identified

Authorities have identified the man found dead in the ocean off Pismo State Beach on Wednesday.

He is 58-year-old John Peter Moore, of Exeter, according to a California State Parks news release issued Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, rangers were notified of a potential body floating in the ocean around 3:27 a.m. Wednesday.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office also arrived on the scene to take over a death investigation. The body was recovered and the scene was cleared by about 5:30 a.m.

According to the release, Moore’s next of kin has been notified. Cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected.

California State Parks said no further details are available.