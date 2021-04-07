Local
Body found floating in ocean off Pismo Beach. SLO County sheriff is investigating
A body was discovered floating in the ocean off the coast of Pismo Beach on Wednesday, according to California State Parks.
California State Parks rangers were notified at about 3:27 a.m. Wednesday of a potential body floating in the ocean off Pismo State Beach, chief ranger Kevin Pearce said in a news release.
Rangers responded about 3:45 a.m., identified a body and contacted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner’s Office to take over the investigation, Pearce said.
Responders recovered the body and cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m.
The death does not appear to be suspicious, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The person’s identification is pending next of kin notification, he said.
Comments