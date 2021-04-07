Local

Body found floating in ocean off Pismo Beach. SLO County sheriff is investigating

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in the ocean off Pismo State Beach.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in the ocean off Pismo State Beach. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

A body was discovered floating in the ocean off the coast of Pismo Beach on Wednesday, according to California State Parks.

California State Parks rangers were notified at about 3:27 a.m. Wednesday of a potential body floating in the ocean off Pismo State Beach, chief ranger Kevin Pearce said in a news release.

Rangers responded about 3:45 a.m., identified a body and contacted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner’s Office to take over the investigation, Pearce said.

Responders recovered the body and cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The person’s identification is pending next of kin notification, he said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
Get unlimited digital access
#ReadLocal

Subscribe now for only $1

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service