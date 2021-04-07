Body found floating in ocean off Pismo Beach. SLO County sheriff is investigating

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in the ocean off Pismo State Beach. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

A body was discovered floating in the ocean off the coast of Pismo Beach on Wednesday, according to California State Parks.

California State Parks rangers were notified at about 3:27 a.m. Wednesday of a potential body floating in the ocean off Pismo State Beach, chief ranger Kevin Pearce said in a news release.

Rangers responded about 3:45 a.m., identified a body and contacted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner’s Office to take over the investigation, Pearce said.

Responders recovered the body and cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, said Tony Cipolla, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The person’s identification is pending next of kin notification, he said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.