Man arrested in connection with November shooting at Arroyo Grande McDonald’s, police say

Police have arrested a man they believe shot a person at McDonald’s in Arroyo Grande.

According to a news release, officers responded to a shooting at the McDonald’s at 410 E. Grand Ave. on Nov. 7 to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led to Hosanna David Cassidy, whose age and city of residence were not disclosed, according to the release. An arrest warrant for Cassidy was issued by the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

On Feb. 26, officers arrested Cassidy.

He was booked into the SLO County Jail on the warrant and charges of assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a firearm.

