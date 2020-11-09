Police investigate shooting at McDonald’s in Arroyo Grande

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday at an Arroyo Grande McDonald’s, according to the agency.

According to Arroyo Grande police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant at 410 E. Grand Ave. around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A man reportedly shot another man with a handgun, according to the department’s daily press log.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, KSBY reported.

No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Sunday, according to the police log.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department was not available for comment as of noon Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the Arroyo Grande Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.