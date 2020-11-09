Head-on collision sends 3 SLO County residents to hospital — and leads to an arrest

A head-on collision in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening sent three people to the hospital, including a person who had to be extricated from their vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Los Osos resident Alejandra Castro, 22, was driving westbound on Los Osos Valley Road, west of Foothill Boulevard, in her 2012 Jeep Wrangler, the CHP said.

At the same time, Nipomo residents Danna Weidner, 74, and Thomas Cash, 78, were driving eastbound on Los Osos Valley Road in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, according to the CHP.

Castro, who was intoxicated at the time, allowed her Jeep to drift into oncoming traffic, colliding with the 2016 Malibu, the CHP reported.

Cash, who was in the front passenger seat of the 2016 Malibu, was pinned in the vehicle and needed to be extricated by Cal Fire, the CHP said.

The collision lead to a closure of Los Osos Valley Road while first responders were on the scene, according to Cal Fire.

All three people involved in the crash were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, according to the CHP.

Both Weidner and Cash suffered major injuries as a result of the head-on collision, the CHP said. Meanwhile, Castro experienced minor to moderate injuries, according to the agency.

The CHP said it believes that alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision.

While Castro was arrested in connection to the crash, according to the CHP, she had not yet been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail as of 9 a.m. Monday

The incident was still under investigation Monday morning. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 805-594-8700.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: Los Osos Valley Rd x Foothill. #Firefighters are responding. Use caution while driving in the area. #FoothillIC pic.twitter.com/kawR2HCVuo — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 9, 2020