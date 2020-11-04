Paso Robles police arrest man suspected of smashing businesses’ windows with rocks

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and violating probation late Tuesday night — the same day windows at four Paso Robles businesses were smashed.

The Paso Robles Police took four reports of rocks through windows at businesses in the Spring Street corridor near Downtown City Park on Tuesday morning, according to Paso Robles Police Cmdr. Caleb Davis.

The names of the businesses were not available Wednesday.

One business that was damaged was Brown Butter Cookie Co., according to photos circulating on Facebook, but the business declined to comment on the incident and said the store was open and operating.

Nothing was stolen from any of the businesses, according to police.

Later that day, Paso Robles police arrested Joel Dominguez, who has been arrested five prior times for vandalism, Davis wrote in an email to The Tribune.

According to San Luis Obispo County Jail booking logs, Dominguez was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Paso Robles.

Dominguez did not appear to be in custody as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. His court date was set Dec. 17.