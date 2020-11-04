Florida man arrested for alleged SLO County sex crimes after months-long investigation

A Florida man was arrested in a multi-department operation Tuesday on suspicion of sex crimes committed in San Luis Obispo County, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Boca Raton resident Dominick Alleva, 21, had been arrested April 28 in San Luis Obispo County on suspicion of statutory rape, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Alleva posted the $45,000 bail, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After further investigation, it was determined Alleva would also face charges of human trafficking of a minor and the possession, production, and distribution of child pornography, the agency said.







Following a May arraignment for the additional charges, Alleva posted bail once more — this time for $150,000 — and fled to Florida, violating the protective order issued by the judge, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Six months later, the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Traffic Team traveled to Florida to arrest Alleva on an outstanding $750,000 arrest warrant for new charges related to stalking and witness intimidation in San Luis Obispo County, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

Alleva was arrested Nov. 2 in Palm Beach County, Florida, and will likely be returned to the Central Coast to continue court proceedings regarding the initial human trafficking case and most recent charges of witness intimidation and stalking.

The counter human trafficking team located Alleva with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Division/Human Trafficking Task Force, the release said.