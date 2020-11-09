SLO man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing, police say

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in San Luis Obispo on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Broad Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an agency news release.

Upon arrival, officers located 46-year-old Jeremy Lewis of San Luis Obispo, who had been stabbed, the release said.

Lewis described the person who had stabbed him, and was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, according to police.

An officer located a man fitting the suspect’s description — 28-year-old Isreal Velasques — near the crime scene shortly after the stabbing, police said.

Velasques was arrested without incident and through follow-up interviews, police said, Velasques was determined to be the correct suspect.

Velasques was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on attempted murder charges. He was being held Monday morning in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to jail booking logs.

Police did not provide a motive for the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department asked anyone with information to contact investigator Miguel Lozano at 805-594-8011 and reference case No. 201107042. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-549-7867.