Paso Robles police identify 2 men suspected of spray-painting mysterious messages

A bus and several other locations around Paso Robles were vandalized with bizarre messages spelled out in red spray paint. Police have arrested two suspects they believe are responsible for the graffiti.

The messages were painted in large letters on sidewalks, bank drive-throughs and even a bus. Paso Robles Daily News reported at least seven locations had been vandalized, and residents trying to interpret the messages on social media became concerned they were threatening or written by someone in need of help.

Police on Saturday responded to reports of the graffiti in town, and officers located two suspects who allegedly confessed to the vandalism, according to a post on the Paso Robles Police Department Facebook page.

Investigators recommended the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charge Ben Delashmutt and Michell Baranek, both 43 of California Valley, with felony vandalism.

“Thank you to those citizens that assisted PRPD in solving this crime,” the post said.