SLO County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery at a Chevron gas station 

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed at a gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning, according to a news release sent by the agency.

The suspect, identified as a man possibly in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, entered the Chevron near Highway 101 and 10th Street in San Miguel about 7:30 a.m.

A gun was shown to the clerk and the man demanded money, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He left on foot with “an undisclosed amount of money,” the agency said in the release.

No one was injured during the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and an Atascadero Police Department K9 searched for the man Sunday morning, but he remained at large as of late afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was last seen wearing a gray Adidas zip-up sweatshirt with three black stripes running down the shoulders, black sweatpants, white shoes, blue mask (possibly gaiter style) and mechanic-type gloves with white or gray cotton backs and black palms, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.