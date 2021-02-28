SLO County sheriff’s deputies on lookout for man suspected of felony domestic violence

Stock photo Getty Images

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for felony domestic violence, attempted kidnapping and other charges after he is believed to have fled on foot, the agency wrote in a news release Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of domestic violence Saturday around 9:20 p.m. at the “300 block of Colony Dr,” which is at the California Men’s Colony, deputies said. The incident does not involve the prison, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Before deputies arrived, the man, identified as 29-year-old Ivan Bojorquez, reportedly fled on foot and left his car behind, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that inside the car was a backpack with firearms.

The victim, a woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“A search for the suspect was conducted with the assistance of an Atascadero Police Department K9, and the California Highway Patrol helicopter, but ultimately he was not located,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the release.

Bojorquez is wanted for attempted kidnapping, felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, criminal threats and dissuading a victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans, and is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“At this time the suspect is not considered a specific danger to the public,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the release. “If you see the suspect do not attempt to make contact and immediately contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.”