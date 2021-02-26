Former SLO County Supervisor Shirley Bianchi dies at 91, leaving behind huge legacy

No matter which side of the political fence voters were on during Shirley Bianchi’s long involvement in San Luis Obispo County’s political, environmental and agricultural issues, everybody agreed she was a force to reckon with.

As some of her fellow county supervisors knew well and remarked often, “If Shirley’s not happy, nobody’s happy.”

She not only took the comment in stride, she took it as an accolade and quoted it frequently, always with a laugh, twinkling eyes and a nod.

Bianchi, 91, died Friday, Feb. 26, at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

She’d been planning to return that day to her San Simeon Creek Road home in Cambria, after long battles with heart and other issues, leaving friends and colleagues in mourning and sharing memories.

Doctors had implanted a pacemaker Jan. 16 to help regulate her heart, and Bianchi had been in and out of the hospital ever since.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, soils physicist Bill Bianchi, as well as three of their daughters, Catherine, Mary and Ann Bianchi, who were at her side as her health deteriorated, and a fourth, Jan Mills, who was unable to travel from her home in Germany due to COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her son, John Bianchi.

Arrangements for services are pending.

Bianchi was a strong San Luis Obispo County influence

Shirley Bianchi was an active, influential participant in North Coast and county government for decades. She was known as much for her independence, persistence, candor and occasional brashness tempered with humor as for her many accomplishments and ability to achieve consensus across party lines.

As she often said with her trademark laugh, “My favorite technique is to bring all the sides together in the same room, close the door, serve a lot of coffee and not let anybody leave until some agreement was reached.”

She served two terms as District 2 supervisor through 2006, and prior to that, two terms on the county Planning Commission.

Her concerns were as widespread as preparing her community for wildfire, flood and climate change, to children’s health and making sure North Coast residents and visitors had the best possible ambulance service.

In 1984, Bianchi was a co-founder of the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County. More recently, she co-founded the Cambria Fire Focus Group and served as a trustee on the Cambria Community Healthcare District.

As a candidate, planning commissioner, county supervisor and a woman, she fought for what she believed in, and rarely got a bland response from anybody. Bianchi sparked strong opinions, partly because she had plenty of them herself and was never afraid of speaking her mind.

In a series of interviews over the decades, she described herself.

“If someone knows me personally,” Bianchi said, “they would probably describe me in positive terms. But if they have only heard from others what I am like, they might describe me negatively. There doesn’t seem to be anybody in the middle.”

That probably was because, she said, “I try to treat every issue on its own merits. Therefore, I’m not predictable. I don’t go with the flow. I’m willing to buck the popular trends to do what I think is right.”

She said years ago with a grin, “I’m only prickly to people who prickle me first.”

Of those who didn’t like her philosophy of being consistent, prepared, forthright and playing her political hand with all the cards face-up on the table, she would quote Popeye, saying “I yam what I yam.”

In fact, she often wore her feistiness up front, on sweatshirts proclaiming her positions.

For years, she and other members of a casual women’s political-friendship group wore matching shirts that read, “Well-behaved women seldom make history.”

And at the Women’s March after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, the legend on Bianchi’s shirt said, “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, Buttercup!”

A fellow political activist once said of Bianchi, “If you were a man, all your qualities would be so obvious that everybody would want you to be elected immediately.”

Bianchi’s family history

Shirley Bianchi was born in Glendale in 1929, into a family with long ties to the North Coast.

Bill Bianchi’s grandfather Celestino “Charles” Bianchi came to Cambria’s Santa Rosa Creek from Switzerland in 1878.

In 1926, Shirley Bianchi’s grandfather Lloyd William Gregg bought what is now the Stepladder Ranch on San Simeon Creek Road.

Various members of both families have been on the North Coast and in San Luis Obispo County ever since. Bill and Shirley Bianchi lived on part of Gregg’s original land purchase since 1979.

She was a graduate of Coast Union High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in English at San Jose State and received her teaching credential from UC Davis.

But her emotional ties to the area have been lifelong. Bianchi spent childhood summers at her grandfather’s Cambria ranch, and she said that, when it came time to go back home to Southern California, “I cried all the way to Ventura.”

Shirley and Bill Bianchi

Her elections, losses and lessons learned

North Coast voters elected Bianchi to represent the them as supervisor in 1998 and 2002.

However, she lost her first two runs at the post in 1986 and 1990. After the second loss, she convinced the man who subsequently held that post, Bud Laurent, to appoint her to the county Planning Commission.

Was she discouraged by her political losses? No. “Three thousand people had voted for me,” she said of her first defeat. “That was more people than had ever agreed with me in my life. I was thrilled.”

As supervisor, she regularly took politically risky positions by refusing to compromise her standards, most notably by endorsing and working toward approval of the Los Osos sewer plant and fighting hard for permanent restriction of development on the Hearst Ranch.

Bianchi considered the protracted sewer battle to be “my biggest failure,” and the final $95 million Hearst Ranch conservation deal to be her greatest achievement.

That agreement on the mega-ranch eventually included a Hearst donation to State Parks of 1,500-acres of oceanfront land west of Highway 1 between San Simeon and Ragged Point.

As a fierce advocate for protecting other open lands and keeping ranch and farm land in active agriculture, Bianchi also helped to craft rules guiding or restricting other development in various areas of the North Coast and the county.

She frequently walked the tricky political tightrope of fighting for conservation of open lands while also defending private property rights, or what she called “property responsibilities. We should never use the land in such a way that we would damage our neighbors.”

Bianchi often defended and fought for regular people.

“I listen to all my constituents,” she said, “but I tend to listen more to the ones with chalk on their hands from writing on a school blackboard, with ashes on their hands from being a firefighter, with dirt on their hands from being a farmer. I listen to them more than I do the ones in silk suits and gold cufflinks, because I think the workers need my voice more.”

She added, “Over the years, I’ve tried to be a voice for people who are basically voiceless, who are afraid or unable to speak out. I’m not anti-business in the least, but I don’t believe people are here to serve the economy. I think the economy is here to serve the people.”

While “I had no intention of ending up doing what I’m doing,” Bianchi reflected, “it became my life, my vocation. Someone inferred to me that this is my hobby,” but they were wrong. “Music is my hobby,” she said, having played various instruments for years, especially at Santa Rosa Catholic Church.

Who Bianchi was, according to others

Bianchi’s relationship with Hearst heir and vice president Steve Hearst started out with fire and brimstone.

After the Coastal Commission dealt a fatal blow to the Hearst Corp. mega-complex development plans for the 82,000-acre ranch (including homes, hundreds of motel rooms and a golf course), Bianchi, Hearst and others met at the historic home of Sen. George Hearst about what could and should be done about the ranch’s future.

Hearst recalled Feb. 25 that Bianchi arrived to that meeting with a legal pad full of demands, chips on both shoulders and a defiant attitude.

In later years, the two previous opponents agreed that the thaw in their frosty relationship began after they broke away from that testy meeting for a one-on-one, get-to-know walking tour of the nearby Hearst horse ranch facilities.

“We talked. We didn’t fight,” she said.

As Bianchi’s health declined and the end was near, Hearst said sadly of the woman he’d come to respect and like that he’d remember her as being “one of a kind, a remarkable woman and a fierce competitor and ally. I will miss her.”

Current North Coast Supervisor Bruce Gibson said her Hearst Ranch efforts helped to convince him to enter the race to replace her on the board. Her efforts to bring the various sides together, especially given the vitriol sloshing around the proposal, was “a courageous thing to do. It showed me that dedicated public officials really can make a difference. But she also asked me if I wanted to run.”

On the other side of the political fence, many who fought her also respected her, and some of them became friends, such as former supervisor and California Coastal Commissioner Katcho Achadjian, who died last year.

At Bianchi’s farewell ceremony in the supervisors’ board chambers, she was feted with the pealing of bells, a prolonged standing ovation and praise from Achadjian, who called her “a real lady with a big heart” and “a legend.”