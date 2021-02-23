This SLO County beach is one of the top 25 beaches in the country, TripAdvisor says

The first day of summer which produce some dramatic lighting along Moonstone Beach in Cambria.

A San Luis Obispo County beach is one of the best in the nation, according to TripAdvisor.com.

Cambria’s Moonstone Beach ranked No. 3 on the “Top 25 Beaches — United States” list as part of the popular travel review site’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.

“Yeah, we wish we were there, too,” the site said in its introduction. “White sands, rugged coastlines, the works — these are the beaches that travelers dream of all year long.

In addition to beaches, TripAdvisor ranked top national parks and popular, trending and emerging destinations in 2021. The site said it picked the award winners based on “reviews, ratings, and saves that travelers share from across the globe.”

Users on TripAdvisor described Moonstone Beach, located off Highway 1 in Cambria’s West Village, as “charming and natural” and a “beautiful beach and a great place to look for moonstones and jade.” “When the tide goes out, you can explore the tidepools ... magical!” one user wrote.

Nearly two-thirds of 2,069 TripAdvisor reviewers rated the short stretch of Hearst San Simeon State Park coastline as “excellent” — the website’s top rating — and mentioned activities such as strolling the wooden boardwalk, exploring tidepools and watching wildlife.

Jade and so-called “Cambria moonstones,” or, calcedony, are prized finds there, as are hunks and logs of water-carved driftwood.

“Taking a walk on Moonstone Beach is definitely a breathtaking experience,” Los Angeles-based TripAdvisor user travelbyj wrote in January. “Watching the waves break against the rocks, the tranquility of the ocean and the feeling of peacefulness is well worth the walk.”

Another reviewer, identified as Victoria L of Kansas City, Missouri, called the beach “fun for all ages and a great outing.”

Only Saint Pete Beach in Florida and Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii, garnered higher spots than Moonstone Beach on TripAdvisor’s list — ranking No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Three other California sites made the Top 25 Beaches list. La Jolla Cove snagged the No. 14 spot, while Coronado Beach was No. 20 and Santa Monica Beach was No. 25.

Beaches in Georgia, Maine, Oregon, South Carolina and Virginia also landed on the list.

Cambria makes list of California’s most charming small towns

TripAdvisor users aren’t the only ones taking notice of Cambria.

The North Coast community was No. 4 on Pure Wow’s list of the “12 Most Charming Small Towns in California.” The site describes itself as a “women’s lifestyle destination dedicated to making your life easier, more interesting and of course, beautiful.”

Pure Wow praised Cambria as a “low-key, small beach town that’s ideal for a ‘get away from it all’ break,” mentioning local attractions such as Moonstone Beach and the Piedras Blancas elephant seal rookery north of San Simeon.

Cambria’s Vault Gallery, Rich Man Poor Man Antiques Mall, Sea Chest Restaurant & Oyster Bar and remodeled White Water hotel also got shout-outs.

Two other Central Coast communities, Solvang and Los Alamos, also made the list — ranking No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Other California towns showcased by Pure Wow include Healdsburg, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Three Rivers.