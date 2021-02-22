What you see is the largest pollination event on Earth: California’s almond blossom

There’s something in the California air.

The state’s spectacular almond bloom—the largest single pollination event in the world—has begun. Orchards are blooming and honey bees are buzzing.

The video above shows flowering almond trees at Kimmelshue Orchards in Durham, California, south of Chico.

The pollination season typically runs from early February to mid-March.

“Californian almond pollination requires billions of honeybees traveling thousands of miles in a nationally coordinated migration,” according to the agriculture information and news sources website Farm Progress.

Many beekeepers start moving their colonies to almonds early to time with the onset of the blossoms.

Almond trees in the long flat valleys of California produce as much as 80% of the world’s almond supply.

White and pink flowers that result from almond blossoms can be seen by motorists driving up and down the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys in the spring.