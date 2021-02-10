Crime
Atascadero man arrested after authorities discover cache of drugs in his hotel room
An Atascadero man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple drug charges.
Christopher Rafael Burrell, 45, was arrested on charges related to an investigation at a local hotel.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s detectives were notified that a vehicle associated with a known drug dealer was parked at a hotel in the 6800 block of El Camino Real in Atascadero, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
The suspect exited the hotel where he had been staying, drove off and was subsequently stopped by Atascadero police officers for a driving infraction.
Authorities said that as a result of a prior arrest, “Burrell was subject to search and seizure terms.”
Authorities searched Burrell’s hotel room and found 220 grams of methamphetamine (worth an estimated $1,500), 35 grams of fentanyl (worth $4,200), 11 grams of heroin (worth $375) and more than 1,000 Xanax pills (worth $4,000) that were packaged for sale, sheriff’s officials said.
In addition, more than a $1,000 in cash was found in Burrell’s vehicle.
Burrell was arrested and booked on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while out on bail.
Burrell was not listed in custody on the SLO County “Who’s in Custody?” website as of Wednesday.
