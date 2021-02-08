Crash in San Luis Obispo ends in drunk driving arrest, police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a person suspected of drunk driving after a car crash late Sunday night.

According to a tweet by police, police officers and San Luis Obispo City Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a collision involving two people on Tank Farm Road at the roundabout around 11:15 p.m.

The driver suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said. The person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to police.

Police did not specify the severity of the driver’s injuries.

The passenger was uninjured, according to police.

Police did not release the names of the driver and passenger.